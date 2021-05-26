Pride book sale coming to Orlando Public Library next month

click to enlarge

The summer book collection will range from fiction to non-fiction, and from classics to modern authors, giving all bookworms out there an opportunity to feast on a diverse and colorful repertoire at an affordable price.





, an organization dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando through education, support and advocacy. The sale is brought by Friends of Orange County Library System , a charitable organization that raises funds for the library to provide affordable materials to the community. The book donation came from The Center





If you're still looking for ways to celebrate Pride Month, a Pride book sale is coming your way.The Orange County Library System will host a sale of LGBTQ+ books from June 1 to June 30 on the third floor of the Orlando Public Library."When we made the decision to downsize our library, I could not think of a better place to donate our books to," said George Wallace, Executive Director of The Center.