Wednesday, May 26, 2021

CAIR calls for ethics investigation into Florida Rep. Randy Fine following bigoted remarks against Palestinians

Wed, May 26, 2021

Randy Fine is under fire for comments he made against Palestinians on social media.
  • Photo via Randy Fine/Twitter
  • Randy Fine is under fire for comments he made against Palestinians on social media.

Following repeated instances of using inflammatory and bigoted language against Palestinians, the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for an ethics investigation into Brevard County representative Randy Fine.

Over the last month, Fine has repeatedly posted to social media in ways that describe Palestinians in Gaza as less than human. While sharing a letter from the Florida Legislature's Jewish Caucus, Fine referred to Palestinian militants as "animals" who were to be show "no mercy." In other posts, he called Gaza residents barbarians and gleefully celebrated the bombing of the Gaza Strip. Over recent weeks, Fine has spoken at pro-Israel events and decried the supposed anti-Semitism of pro-Palestine rallies.



“Spewing hate and inciting violence is simply unacceptable conduct for an elected official whose duty is to serve the public, which means all of their constituents," CAIR shared in a statement. "Our message to Randy Fine and our legislators is clear, Islamophobic rhetoric and dehumanization of groups can simply not be tolerated.”

Fine responded to the call on Twitter by spreading the conspiracy theory that CAIR is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, the Egypt-based activist movement turned political party that advocates for a state under Sharia law. In addition, he called the organization a terrorist group.


CAIR has previously addressed the rumors that it is affiliated with the faction.

"The Muslim Brotherhood affects CAIR the way a dust storm on Mars impacts the weather in Washington, D.C." they wrote. "The two might exist in the same solar system, but neither has any impact on or relationship with the other."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

