CAIR calls for ethics investigation into Florida Rep. Randy Fine following bigoted remarks against Palestinians

The Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated terrorist group CAIR is trying to silence the one Republican Jew willing to stand up for Israel. Well I have two words for these monsters: Bring it. https://t.co/90bDFdLRnJ — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) May 26, 2021

Following repeated instances of using inflammatory and bigoted language against Palestinians, the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for an ethics investigation into Brevard County representative Randy Fine.Over the last month, Fine has repeatedly posted to social media in ways that describe Palestinians in Gaza as less than human. While sharing a letter from the Florida Legislature's Jewish Caucus, Fine referred to Palestinian militants as "animals" who were to be show "no mercy." In other posts, he called Gaza residents barbarians and gleefully celebrated the bombing of the Gaza Strip. Over recent weeks, Fine has spoken at pro-Israel events and decried the supposed anti-Semitism of pro-Palestine rallies.“Spewing hate and inciting violence is simply unacceptable conduct for an elected official whose duty is to serve the public, which means all of their constituents," CAIR shared in a statement. "Our message to Randy Fine and our legislators is clear, Islamophobic rhetoric and dehumanization of groups can simply not be tolerated.”Fine responded to the call on Twitter by spreading the conspiracy theory that CAIR is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, the Egypt-based activist movement turned political party that advocates for a state under Sharia law. In addition, he called the organization a terrorist group.CAIR has previously addressed the rumors that it is affiliated with the faction."The Muslim Brotherhood affects CAIR the way a dust storm on Mars impacts the weather in Washington, D.C." they wrote . "The two might exist in the same solar system, but neither has any impact on or relationship with the other."