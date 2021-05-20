VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Tim Tebow is the 'Chosen One' for the Jacksonville Jags and Urban Meyer

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TIM TEBOW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Tim Tebow/Facebook
After taking a few years off to sock some dingers into the scrotums of minor league baseball fans, Jesus’ favorite kneeling quarterback is back in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday morning that they’ve signed the former Heisman Trophy-winner Tim Tebow to a one year contact as a tight end, reuniting the former Florida Gator with his old coach Urban Meyer.



Things won’t be easy, the 33-year-old devote Christian, motivational speaker and circumciser has not played in the NFL since 2012.

“I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace,” Tebow said in a statement. “I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

Indeed, Tebow now returns to a very different NFL. Over the last few years, kneeling to protest the disproportionate rate of police killing Black men, has forced many red-pilled fans to pretend to boycott the league over too much Kaepernick-inspired kneeling and “wokeness.”

But there’s a strong chance Jacksonville ownership is betting “Tebowing” will bring ‘em all back.


This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

