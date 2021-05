Earthday Birthday belatedly returns to Orlando's Tinker Field with Shinedown, Bush and more

click image Photo courtesy Shinedown/Facebook

It won't be quite the usual Earth Day-proper observance, but better late than never, we guess. WJRR 's annual Earthday Birthday rock fest is confirmed to make a comeback in October at Tinker Field for a 27th year.The lineup boasts 1990s hitmakers still grindin' it out like Bush and Candlebox alongside fellow headliners Shinedown, as well as 10 Years, Dirty Honey and Fozzy.Earthday Birthday is going down on Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at the somewhat un-rock & roll hour of 11 a.m., but. There will be plenty of diversions besides the main stage, including the Colours Couture Tattoo and Competition stage, the Mel's Bad Girls Club Art Walk, Charity Row and Vendor Village.Tickets are available on Ticketmaster for $80 for general admission and $175 for VIP perks.