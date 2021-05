Emergency Rental Assistance Program portal opens to Orlando residents on Tuesday

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

The City of Orlando will begin accepting applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program via their online portal on Tuesday, May 14Applicants can apply to have rent payments covered for up to the last 12 months. The maximum rent amount allowed under the system is $4,000. Applicants must be residents of the city of Orlando and live within city limits . The payments will be made directly to the landlord.In order to qualify for assistance,applicants must meet some criteria required by the U.S. Department of Treasury. They must have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and have a household income below 80% of the area median. Additionally, applicants can qualify if a member of their household has been unemployed for 90 days or longer.Applicants will need to submit proof of occupancy in the rental residence such as a copy of a lease, rental agreement, rent receipts, or any other documents that show proof of occupancy.To learn more about the eligibility requirements and to apply to the program, visit: orlando.gov/assistance