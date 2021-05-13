VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces pardons for all coronavirus restriction violators in the state during Fox News visit

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge Ron DeSantis appeared on 'The Ingraham Angle' Wednesday night to announce pardons for all COVID-19 mandate violators. - SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Screenshot via Twitter/Ron DeSantis
  • Ron DeSantis appeared on 'The Ingraham Angle' Wednesday night to announce pardons for all COVID-19 mandate violators.

In a move that will shock absolutely no one, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared that he would pardon any Floridian facing fines over violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor announced his position from his favorite pulpit to share policy updates, primetime hours on Fox News. On an episode of the Ingraham Angle, where he shared the screen with several people who had violated lockdown regulations, DeSantis told Floridians there would be no consequences for their reckless behavior.



"We'll issue pardons...for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing," he said. "These things, with health, should be advisory. They should not be punitive."


The interview is of a piece with DeSantis' recent moves on COVID-19 regulations. Ahead of a bill that would strip Florida municipalities of home rule when it comes to emergency orders, DeSantis passed an executive order that nullified all local coronavirus mandates from local governments in the state.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs executive order overruling all local coronavirus mandates immediately
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs executive order overruling all local coronavirus mandates immediately
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs


