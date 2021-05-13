VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 13, 2021

The Heard

Country duo Dan + Shay announce rescheduled Orlando concert at the Amway set for November

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DAN + SHAY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Dan + Shay/Facebook
Thrice-crowned Grammy winners Dan + Shay have announced 2021 dates for their eponymous "Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour" and not to worry, the country duo are playing Orlando.

The young twosome kick off their tour in September in Greenville, and should be nice and road-tested by the time they hit Orlando on Nov. 4 at the Amway Center. And, even wilder, the Orlando show is the only Florida engagement.



Dan + recently took home the Duo of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the third year running.

Befitting Dan + Shay's crossover status, touring openers for the duration are rockers the Band CAMINO and singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress. (The recurring 3s in this blog are getting wild.)

Tickets for Dan + Shay's Nov. 4 show at Amway are on sale now. As this is a rescheduled show, tickets from the original 2020 date will be honored.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency over gas shortages amid Colonial Pipeline issues, but Orlando has no need to worry Read More

  2. Florida fisherman runs from large alligator in terrifying video Read More

  3. Orlando rent less affordable than San Francisco, thanks to coronavirus housing squeeze Read More

  4. Swarms of vultures attack Central Florida neighborhood that doesn't believe in omens Read More

  5. Pennsylvania filet mignon sandwich chain Nick Filet to open Orlando restaurant on Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation