Country duo Dan + Shay announce rescheduled Orlando concert at the Amway set for November

click image Photo courtesy Dan + Shay/Facebook

Thrice-crowned Grammy winners Dan + Shay have announced 2021 dates for their eponymous "Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour" and not to worry, the country duo are playing Orlando.The young twosome kick off their tour in September in Greenville, and should be nice and road-tested by the time they hit Orlando on Nov. 4 at the Amway Center. And, even wilder, the Orlando show is the only Florida engagement.Dan + recently took home the Duo of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the third year running.Befitting Dan + Shay's crossover status, touring openers for the duration are rockers the Band CAMINO and singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress. ( Tickets for Dan + Shay's Nov. 4 show at Amway are on sale now. As this is a rescheduled show, tickets from the original 2020 date will be honored.