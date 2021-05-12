VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Still Serving Facebook group puts on "Inerviews and Brews" hiring event next week

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM

The Still Serving Facebook group is crossing over into real life with a job fair they're putting on next week dubbed "Interviews and Brews."

Taking place at Rockpit Brewing on Monday, May 17 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., "Interviews and Brews" will connect job seekers and local businesses (mostly of the service industry-variety) in a speed-dating-esque dynamic. Now, even if the round-robin run of 3-minute interviews doesn't go all that swimmingly, interviewees still receive a free beer and half off their bar tab for the evening. (Some applicants are also promised a job offer right then and there.)



In even better news, every penny of the proceeds from the employer/interviewer registration fee — which came out to $50 each — will be donated to the family of Chuck Cobb. Cobb, proprietor of the stellar Git-n-Messy BBQ in Winter Springs, who recently passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident..

Still Serving started up at the beginning of the pandemic and quarantine last year as a way to harness the evil of social media for some local good, the public Facebook group has since become an effective way to get the word out on area food and drink spots' specials, hours, announcements and events.



