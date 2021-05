Free meals will be provided to those in need this Saturday at Ocoee drive-thru food distribution event

click image Photo courtesy Second Harvest/Facebook

This weekend will see a food distribution event event in Central Florida with over 20,000 meals to be handed out, drive-thru style, for free.On Saturday, May 15, starting at 9:30 a.m., McCraney Property Company, in partnership with the City of Ocoee, Orlando Dream Center and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, will be handing out free meals and fresh food for up to 800 families.On offer will be enough fresh produce, poultry and dairy to feed a household of four for at least a week. Food will be given out until 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are depleted.The distribution is taking place at McCraney's Distribution 429 in Ocoee, with the entrance to the food distribution located just North of the intersection of Ocoee Business Parkway and Maguire Road.McCraney held their last food-distribution event nearly six months ago, and have provided area families and those throughout the Southeast with approximately 80,000s meals over the last year.COVID-19 safety measures will be observed at this event.