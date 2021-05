Orlando eateries to hold BBQ benefit for family of late Git-N-Messy pitmaster Chuck Cobb on May 12

click to enlarge

Though his operation started in a humble, gas station outpost, Chuck Cobb made an impact that reverberated throughout the entire Orlando food scene.The late chef behind Git-N-Messy, who passed away following a motorcycle accident last month , made many friends and admirers as his rib-sticking food caught on throughout the city. It's those same folks touched by Cobb who are getting together this week to celebrate the chef with a a barbecue benefit, with all proceeds going to Cobb's family.“As we talked about the impact on his wife and four kids, we knew we had to do something quickly,” Joseph Creech of Hunger Street Tacos told the. “Events are so hard to pull off right now, so we decided to pool our creative resources and use each restaurant’s reach and locale to raise support for Chuck’s family.”The end result was BBQ Around Orlando, an event that will take place at locations throughout the city. Chefs from over 15 different restaurants have chosen one drink and dish to honor Cobb, passing the proceeds from its sale for the day to his wife and four children.