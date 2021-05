Florida fisherman runs from large alligator in terrifying video

A Florida fisherman had to pack it up early after a large alligator chased him from his spot last weekend.A recent video posted to YouTube on Saturday, May 8, by user Chum Dumpster shows a fisherman scampering down a narrow path while a prehistoric predator chases him down.“Oh Jesus Christ, you got to be careful here,” says the fisherman after seeing the gator.He then begins back peddling down the path, and, like in any good horror movie, he actually trips and falls while the gator moves towards him.“Well, that puts an end to my tarpon fishing,” he says, as the gator stares him down.As of now, it’s unclear exactly where the interaction occurred, though the majority of the videos from this user seem to be located in the Everglades region of Florida.reached out for further comment and we’ll update this post if we hear back.But if anything, this video is a great reminder that we’re currently in the thick of alligator mating season, which runs from now until the end of June depending on temperatures.During this period, it’s not uncommon to see big gators acting more aggressive than usual while they move around looking for mates, says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.So, for the next couple months, it’s probably a good idea to keep an eye out next time you’re fishing, swimming getting into a car , or just hanging out in your yard . Basically, just stay ready.