VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Gist

Altamonte Springs cancels 'Red Hot + Boom' fireworks party for second year

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY UPTOWN ALTAMONTE
  • Photo courtesy Uptown Altamonte
Altamonte Springs' annual July 4 shindig Red Hot & Boom has been canceled by organizers for a second year.

An update posted to an official Altamonte Springs Facebook account broke the bad but understandable news about the decision to postpone this year's freedom blowout:



The City of Altamonte Springs and XL 1067 have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Red Hot & Boom. This event typically brings as many as a quarter of a million people to the area around Uptown Altamonte and inside Cranes Roost Park. Due to the event size and timing constraints, we will miss #RHB this year.

The City understands how important this event is to the many families and individuals who have frequented Red Hot & Boom through the years. We hope to create new memories with you all in 2022.

A quarter of a million people does seem like a tall order right about now. Reactions of the Facebook post ranged from "Thank you for the safety of our city!" to "I guess Altamonte doesn’t respect Gov DeSantis’ ban on local restrictions." [Guess not?]

As for the equally well-attended July 4 fireworks celebration at Lake Eola Park, ClickOrlando reports that city leaders are still in "internal discussions" over going forward with it this year.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando theme parks respond after former Disney employee claims he was banned from park for drinking from fountains Read More

  2. The Monkees will bring their 2021 farewell tour to Orlando Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz finds unlikely ally in Nikki Fried as sex trafficking probe continues Read More

  4. World's Largest White Castle grand opening shatters burger chain's sales record Read More

  5. Jerry Demings calls Gov. DeSantis’ order overruling COVID-19 mandates a ‘plot to take power’ from ‘Democrat-led’ cities Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation