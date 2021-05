Altamonte Springs cancels 'Red Hot + Boom' fireworks party for second year

click image Photo courtesy Uptown Altamonte

The City of Altamonte Springs and XL 1067 have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Red Hot & Boom. This event typically brings as many as a quarter of a million people to the area around Uptown Altamonte and inside Cranes Roost Park. Due to the event size and timing constraints, we will miss #RHB this year.



The City understands how important this event is to the many families and individuals who have frequented Red Hot & Boom through the years. We hope to create new memories with you all in 2022.

Altamonte Springs' annual July 4 shindig Red Hot & Boom has been canceled by organizers for a second year.An update posted to an official Altamonte Springs Facebook account broke the bad but understandable news about the decision to postpone this year's freedom blowout:A quarter of a million people does seem like a tall order right about now. Reactions of the Facebook post ranged from "Thank you for the safety of our city!" to "I guess Altamonte doesn’t respect Gov DeSantis’ ban on local restrictions." [As for the equally well-attended July 4 fireworks celebration at Lake Eola Park, ClickOrlando reports that city leaders are still in "internal discussions" over going forward with it this year.