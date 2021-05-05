VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Bojangles plans return to Orlando

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 11:25 AM

PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/BOJANGLES
  • Photo via Instagram/Bojangles

Orlando is in the middle of a long, Bo-Berry biscuitless era. The Carolina chicken chain Bojangles (and their signature sweet biscuits) shuttered all eight area locations in 2015. The Gotta Wanna Needa Getta Hava heads won't do without for much longer, however, as the fast food restaurant is plotting 15 locations in Central Florida.

According to a report from the Orlando Business Journal, Bojangles hopes to open 12 restaurants in Orlando. The remaining three will come in Kissimmee, Winter Garden and Davenport. While there's no word on the order of opening, the chain plans to launch at least two restaurants a year in the area for the next five years. The first two have a tentative opening date some time in 2022, with three more coming each year until 2027.



While Orlando has certainly moved on, with plenty of places to grab fried chicken on all kinds of biscuits and buns, it's hard to beat the cost and early morning availability of some of Bojangles' offerings.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

