Bojangles plans return to Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram/Bojangles

Orlando is in the middle of a long, Bo-Berry biscuitless era. The Carolina chicken chain Bojangles (and their signature sweet biscuits) shuttered all eight area locations in 2015. The Gotta Wanna Needa Getta Hava heads won't do without for much longer, however, as the fast food restaurant is plotting 15 locations in Central Florida.According to a report from the, Bojangles hopes to open 12 restaurants in Orlando. The remaining three will come in Kissimmee, Winter Garden and Davenport. While there's no word on the order of opening, the chain plans to launch at least two restaurants a year in the area for the next five years. The first two have a tentative opening date some time in 2022, with three more coming each year until 2027.While Orlando has certainly moved on, with plenty of places to grab fried chicken on all kinds of biscuits and buns, it's hard to beat the cost and early morning availability of some of Bojangles' offerings.