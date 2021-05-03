Will's Pub launches free new outdoor concert series the Laundry Sessions

click to enlarge Will Walker

Will's Pub just launched a new free live-music series called theThe booking minds of ownerSouthern Fried Sunday'sand Montgomery Drive'shave come together like a concert Voltron to curate this early evening run of weekend shows occurring, like the name says, outside on the back patio by thebar.From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the Laundry Sessions will set the vibe out back with a rotating roster of solo and duo acts both from the area and the occasional touring engagement. Each month, Central Florida one-man-band extraordinairewill be featured. There's no cover for the Laundry Sessions shows and the schedule so far includes:Sat 5/7 -Fri 5/ 14 -Sat 5/15 -Fri 5/21 -Sat 5/22 -Fri 5/28 -Sat 5/29 -If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.