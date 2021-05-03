Monday, May 3, 2021
Will's Pub launches free new outdoor concert series the Laundry Sessions
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM
click to enlarge
-
Will Walker
-
Will's Pub/Dirty Laundry back patio
Will's Pub just launched a new free live-music series called the Laundry Sessions.
The booking minds of owner Will Walker,
Southern Fried Sunday's Jessica Pawli
and Montgomery Drive's Marshal Rones
have come together like a concert Voltron to curate this early evening run of weekend shows occurring, like the name says, outside on the back patio by the Dirty Laundry
bar.
click to enlarge
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the Laundry Sessions will set the vibe out back with a rotating roster of solo and duo acts both from the area and the occasional touring engagement. Each month, Central Florida one-man-band extraordinaire Lauris Vidal
will be featured. There's no cover for the Laundry Sessions shows and the schedule so far includes:
Sat 5/7 - Run Raquel Duo
Fri 5/ 14 - Britt Chase-Shelleé Duo
Sat 5/15 - Rob Hughes
Fri 5/21 - Bryan Raymond
Sat 5/22 - Run Raquel Duo
Fri 5/28 - Zelda Grey
Sat 5/29 - Layla Brisbois
If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: the laundry sessions, will walker, jessica pawli, marshal rones, lauris vidal, this little underground, the heard, orlando music news, orlando concerts, orlando shows, orlando music, bao le-huu, mills 50, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.