Friday, April 30, 2021
Kurt Rambus premieres new music video in-person this Sunday at Stardust Video
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM
click to enlarge
-
Video capture courtesy Kurt Rabus
-
"Wekiva Jive"
Electronic project Kurt Rambus
— the experimental alter ego of longtime Orlando DJ Nigel John — is premiering a new music video this weekend, but you'll have to show up to see it first on the big(ish) screen.
Rambus will be premiering the tripped-out promo clip for Wekiva Jive," a collaboration with Heather John, on (this) Sunday, May 2 at Stardust Video in Audubon Park.
"Doors" to this free event open at 7:30 p.m. and the video will be screened at 8:10 p.m. — and that's all you get, it's a school night — but it'll be worth it to see what this duo have cooked up.
Rambus always promises to livesteam it on his Instagram
.

