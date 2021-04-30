VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Friday, April 30, 2021

The Heard

Kurt Rambus premieres new music video in-person this Sunday at Stardust Video

Posted By on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM

click to enlarge "Wekiva Jive" - VIDEO CAPTURE COURTESY KURT RABUS
  • Video capture courtesy Kurt Rabus
  • "Wekiva Jive"
Electronic project Kurt Rambus — the experimental alter ego of longtime Orlando DJ Nigel John — is premiering a new music video this weekend, but you'll have to show up to see it first on the big(ish) screen.

Rambus will be premiering the tripped-out promo clip for Wekiva Jive," a collaboration with Heather John, on (this) Sunday, May 2 at Stardust Video in Audubon Park.



"Doors" to this free event open at 7:30 p.m. and the video will be screened at 8:10 p.m. — and that's all you get, it's a school night — but it'll be worth it to see what this duo have cooked up.

Rambus always promises to livesteam it on his Instagram.



