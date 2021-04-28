VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando Magic move offices out of Maitland and into downtown, setting up temporary home next to City Hall

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy City of Orlando

The Orlando Magic will move their operations into downtown Orlando, temporarily taking up residence in a 23,711-square-foot next to City Hall on Orange St.

The Orlando Business Journal reports the team will move its operations staff out of their office in Maitland at the RDV Sportsplex Athletic Club, taking 200 employees with it.



“This opportunity will help improve our overall efficiency as an organization and serve as a bridge leading to the eventual move to the SED development,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins shared in a press release about the move.

That future home is the long-planned sports & entertainment complex in the shadow of the Amway Center. The $200 million project is expected to include a hotel, seven stories of offices, 100,000 square feet of retail space and a residential community. The project has been in some stage of planning for a decade, but the organization hopes to break ground before the end of this year.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  2. Popular Twitter account dedicated to Publix chicken tender subs goes dark Read More

  3. Orlando rep Val Demings spanks Jim Jordan on House floor: ‘Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about.’ Read More

  4. Florida Republicans pass bill kneecapping ballot amendments as part of anti-democratic platform Read More

  5. Florida Legislature puts kibosh on massive toll road expansion plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation