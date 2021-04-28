Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Orlando Magic move offices out of Maitland and into downtown, setting up temporary home next to City Hall
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 12:46 PM
The Orlando Magic will move their operations into downtown Orlando, temporarily taking up residence in a 23,711-square-foot next to City Hall on Orange St.
The Orlando Business Journal
reports the team will move its operations staff out of their office in Maitland at the RDV Sportsplex Athletic Club, taking 200 employees with it.
“This opportunity will help improve our overall efficiency as an organization and serve as a bridge leading to the eventual move to the SED development,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins shared in a press release about the move.
That future home is the long-planned sports & entertainment complex
in the shadow of the Amway Center. The $200 million project is expected to include a hotel, seven stories of offices, 100,000 square feet of retail space and a residential community. The project has been in some stage of planning for a decade, but the organization hopes to break ground before the end of this year.
