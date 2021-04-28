VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Gist

Nearly half of Americans think wearing a mask 'ruins the magic' of going to Walt Disney World, survey reports

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy Walt Disney World/YouTube

A new survey by credit card points news site The Vacationer found that almost half of Americans felt that wearing masks ruined the magic or experience of visiting a Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

Over 46 percent of survey respondents agreed that the illusion of Disney was sullied by the park's ongoing mask mandates to stop the spread of coronavirus, both to its customers, employees and local communities. While the survey asked about both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the survey clearly only applies to the theme park in our own backyard. Mask mandates have been in place at Walt Disney World for months, while Disneyland in California has yet to reopen, masked or otherwise.



Related Walt Disney World will allow guests to be maskless in photos starting April 8
Walt Disney World will allow guests to be maskless in photos starting April 8
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Avoiding these yahoos who value the illusion of a theme park over the safety of the community might be easy, though. Whether or not they agree with mask mandates, most respondents agreed that it was not worth traveling to either Disney park under current conditions. Sixty-nine percent of people who answered said that much of the park being closed or limited made them unlikely to shell out for the tickets. Sixty percent of people surveyed said they would not visit either park until they were fully vaccinated or herd immunity was achieved in the United States.

The survey was carried out earlier this month, asking a little over 500 people their opinions on the matter. The surveyors report a 95% confidence in their findings with a margin of error of roughly 4.5%.

Related See our guests: Walt Disney World tests facial recognition technology at park entrances
See our guests: Walt Disney World tests facial recognition technology at park entrances
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  2. Popular Twitter account dedicated to Publix chicken tender subs goes dark Read More

  3. Orlando rep Val Demings spanks Jim Jordan on House floor: ‘Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about.’ Read More

  4. Florida Republicans pass bill kneecapping ballot amendments as part of anti-democratic platform Read More

  5. Florida Legislature puts kibosh on massive toll road expansion plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation