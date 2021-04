Nearly half of Americans think wearing a mask 'ruins the magic' of going to Walt Disney World, survey reports

click to enlarge Screen capture courtesy Walt Disney World/YouTube

A new survey by credit card points news site The Vacationer found that almost half of Americans felt that wearing masks ruined the magic or experience of visiting a Walt Disney World or Disneyland.Over 46 percent of survey respondents agreed that the illusion of Disney was sullied by the park's ongoing mask mandates to stop the spread of coronavirus, both to its customers, employees and local communities. While the survey asked about both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the survey clearly only applies to the theme park in our own backyard. Mask mandates have been in place at Walt Disney World for months, while Disneyland in California has yet to reopen, masked or otherwise.Avoiding these yahoos who value the illusion of a theme park over the safety of the community might be easy, though. Whether or not they agree with mask mandates, most respondents agreed that it was not worth traveling to either Disney park under current conditions. Sixty-nine percent of people who answered said that much of the park being closed or limited made them unlikely to shell out for the tickets. Sixty percent of people surveyed said they would not visit either park until they were fully vaccinated or herd immunity was achieved in the United States.The survey was carried out earlier this month, asking a little over 500 people their opinions on the matter. The surveyors report a 95% confidence in their findings with a margin of error of roughly 4.5%.