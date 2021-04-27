VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Chicago-based bowling restaurant Pinstripes to open near Disney World

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM

  • Courtesy of Pinstripes

Chicago'srestaurant-meets-bowling alley hub Pinstripes is coming to the area of I-Drive near Walt Disney World.

Menu items that can be expected from the restaurant include wood-fired pizza that range from buffalo chicken to prosciutto fig; seasonal gelato, like triple chocolate brownie or pistachio, and plenty of wine and craft beers.
And of course, there will be a bowling alley and bocce, also known as Italian lawn bowling, for guests to partake in.



According to a report from the Orlando Business Journal, Pinstripes signed a lease for a 28,000-square-foot space in Vineland Pointe. That nexus of chains on Daryl Carter Parkway that was the planned home for the axed Alamo Drafthouse and currently hosts a Cheesecake Factory and a Walk-On's. Updates on the opening date are to come.



