Chicago-based bowling restaurant Pinstripes to open near Disney World

click image Courtesy of Pinstripes

Chicago'srestaurant-meets-bowling alley hub Pinstripes is coming to the area of I-Drive near Walt Disney World. Menu items that can be expected from the restaurant include wood-fired pizza that range from buffalo chicken to prosciutto fig; seasonal gelato, like triple chocolate brownie or pistachio, and plenty of wine and craft beers.And of course, there will be a bowling alley and bocce , also known as Italian lawn bowling, for guests to partake in.According to a report from the, Pinstripes signed a lease for a 28,000-square-foot space in Vineland Pointe. That nexus of chains on Daryl Carter Parkway that was the planned home for the axed Alamo Drafthouse and currently hosts a Cheesecake Factory and a Walk-On's. Updates on the opening date are to come.