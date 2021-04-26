VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 26, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida legislators reach deal on state public education budget, including a salary bump for teachers

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 10:04 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY CLASSROOM TEACHERS ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orange County Classroom Teachers Association/Facebook

After a week of largely out-of-sight budget negotiations, Florida lawmakers have ironed out many major spending differences and are on track to wrap up the 2021 regular legislative session on time.

House and Senate budget chiefs on Friday night publicly accepted compromises on spending on health care, education and prisons. Some of the key decisions included backing off hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed Medicaid cuts for hospitals and nursing homes that have spent the past year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Legislative leaders also reached agreement on more than $22 billion in school spending, including a bump in money for teacher salaries as well as $1,000 bonuses for teachers and principals that had been pitched by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to reward educators who helped reopen schools.

The bonus plan also includes money going to early learning instructors.

“We feel that those teachers have gone back and worked with these children,” Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, said.

Stargel and House Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, are expected to meet again Sunday to resolve one of the largest outstanding issues: how to spend about $10 billion in federal aid that was part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus law signed last month by President Joe Biden.

They also need to resolve a push by Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, to boost the wages of low-paid state employees to $13 an hour.

The extra federal money has led to a complicated round of budget negotiations. As the state has reopened during the coronavirus pandemic, the economy has been on the upswing, but lawmakers were skeptical enough that they initially recommended large cuts that would have targeted hospitals, slashed an array of college financial-aid programs and shuttered a handful of prisons.

In the final rounds of negotiations, they backed off plans such as making major health-care cuts. The House and Senate initially proposed slashing base Medicaid payment rates for all hospitals, along with money for a so-called “critical care fund” that provides enhanced payments to 28 hospitals that provide the most charity care in the state. The House also had proposed reducing Medicaid funding for nursing homes. But, ultimately, negotiators agreed on a spending plan that kept intact payments for hospitals and nursing homes.

“Obviously we are pleased with where it appears to be landing,” said Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, which includes public, children’s and teaching hospitals. “We are really thankful. It’s been a really difficult year for hospitals and hospital workers, but we are really appreciative that even in a strange environment fiscally that the Legislature has maintained their investment in health care.”

Additionally, the House and Senate agreed to spend $240 million to fund a top priority of House Speaker Chris Sprowls: extending Medicaid postpartum benefits from the currently allowable two months to one year.

Lawmakers have also reached an accord on prison spending after Senate Republicans initially pitched a plan to shut down and demolish four prisons due to a drop in prison admissions that has coincided with the pandemic.

Under an agreement announced Friday night, the Senate accepted a plan drawn up by House Republicans to allow the Department of Corrections to shut down a prison and use the money saved by the facility’s closure to provide bonuses to prison workers.

“Our plan was to say, hey, Department of Corrections, if you would like to make a plan on how to close a prison, you can use those resources to go out and give your hard-working correctional officers a raise,” Trumbull said.

The deal also includes $5 million to be spent on $1,000 bonuses for new correctional officers, part of corrections Secretary Mark Inch’s plan to address chronic staffing shortages and employee turnover he said have contributed to a crisis in the corrections system.

House and Senate leaders, however, have signed off on some noteworthy cuts: They agreed to wipe out a $600 annual stipend that covers textbook costs for top Bright Futures scholarship winners, a move that would save more than $37 million.

They also are eliminating a tuition assistance program, known as the Access to Better Learning and Education grant program, that serves students at some private colleges. The program is funded at $4.6 million in the current year.

Mark Anderson, a lobbyist for the grant program, went before lawmakers Friday night and pleaded with them to at least keep the program in existence even if they won’t set aside money for it in the new budget.

“Please consider at least keeping the statute, so we have an opportunity to show that this program does work,” Anderson said.

The House and Senate must finalize the fiscal 2021-2022 budget by Tuesday because of a legally required 72-hour “cooling off” period before a final vote. The session is scheduled to end Friday. The budget will take effect July 1.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Senate approves unemployment benefits increase Read More

  2. World's largest White Castle to open in Orlando on May 3 Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis implies Derek Chauvin was convicted because jury feared 'what a mob may do' Read More

  4. Matt Gaetz campaign's financial report show Florida Republican scrambling to spin sex trafficking investigation scandal Read More

  5. Central Florida Earth Day returns to Lake Eola on Sunday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation