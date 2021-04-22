VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Thursday, April 22, 2021

The Heard

Dave Matthews Band adds Tampa date to summer 2021 U.S. tour

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge Look out below! - PHOTO BY DANNY CLINCH COURTESY SHOREFIRE
  • Photo by Danny Clinch courtesy Shorefire
  • Look out below!
Is there a statute of limitations for cracking wise about a certain rock star's tour bus dumping 800 pounds of raw sewage on unsuspecting sightseers in a nearby passenger boat? Only asking because Dave Matthews Band has announced a rescheduled U.S. tour set for this summer and now there's a Tampa date added to the itinerary.

DMB will play the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 28. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. through the venue.



This Tampa stop is the fourth date on the tour(!), and the only other Florida appearance will be a two-night stand in West Palm Beach immediately following.

And in admirable, non-crap-related news, DMB marks Earth Day with a pledge to plant (but not fertilize? — heyoooo, that's the last one) one million trees in partnership with the Nature Conservancy.



