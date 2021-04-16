Blake Shelton plays Orlando concert to celebrate grand opening of Ole Red restaurant

click image Photo via Twitter/Ole Red

Short clip of Blake at Ole Red Orlando yesterday. pic.twitter.com/o1xebu66w8 — Team Shelton (@shelton_team) April 16, 2021

@blakeshelton brought down the house as he celebrated the grand opening of his newest restaurant @OleRedOrlando after almost year delay.He mentioned missing @gwenstefani but,he still sang all his hits including the restaurant’s namesake song @OleRed #boysroundhere #Hillbillybone pic.twitter.com/FfsgMW76sW — Louis A. Acosta (@Locolouie12) April 16, 2021

Blake performing “ Came here to Forget “ at Ole Red Orlando 🤠🥳👏



Ahhhh I’ve missed the “ air guitar “ move ! 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/UFfSHuvCOE — Kate🇵🇭for G&B Stream SLOW CLAP (@forgwenandblake) April 16, 2021

Thursday was goin’ a little slow...so @blakeshelton stopped by to help us kick off the weekend 🎶 pic.twitter.com/DESn4Te6GT — Ole Red (@OleRed) April 16, 2021

Blake Shelton visited Orlando on Thursday to christen his new restaurant in Icon Park with a performance.The country star and long-time judge on The Voice was on hand to celebrate his fourth Ole Red restaurant along International Drive. The sprawling, Southern restaurant is mere steps from the attraction's massive Ferris wheel, covering two floors and taking up 17,000 square feet.The visit was Shelton's first since the restaurant opened last summer, to celebrate the delayed "grand opening." He noted that he was excited about the restaurant, as it was the first that his company had a hand in building from the ground up.After the chat, Shelton performed a medley of hits for the small, invite-only crowd. Obviously, Shelton made time to include "Ol' Red," his 2001 track that gives the restaurant its name.