Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Huey Magoo's looking to flap into downtown Orlando by the end of the year

click image Someday, downtown Orlando, all of this can be yours … - PHOTO COURTESY HUEY MAGOO'S/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Huey Magoo's/Facebook
  • Someday, downtown Orlando, all of this can be yours …
Local chain Huey Magoo's is looking to expand into downtown Orlando and they won't be taking no for an answer, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

Huey Magoo's may already have 14 Florida outposts but they're making moves to open magic number 15 downtown, with Magoo's CEO Andy Howard telling OBJ that they're "aggressively" looking to open a new downtown spot by the end of the year.



And perhaps that new location will be in the the ground-floor retail space of the coming-soon Orange and Robinson Apartments at 336 N. Orange Ave., sources softly clucked in OBJ's ear.

The Altamonte Springs-based chain, known and loved locally for their chicken tenders and sandwiches, continued their forward momentum with the recent opening of a new location in Valdosta, Georgia, with a third in Milledgeville on the way.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

