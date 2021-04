Huey Magoo's looking to flap into downtown Orlando by the end of the year

click image Photo courtesy Huey Magoo's/Facebook

Someday, downtown Orlando, all of this can be yours …

Local chain Huey Magoo's is looking to expand into downtown Orlando and they won't be taking no for an answer, according to theHuey Magoo's may already have 14 Florida outposts but they're making moves to open magic number 15 downtown, with Magoo's CEO Andy Howard tellingthat they're "aggressively" looking to open a new downtown spot by the end of the year.And perhaps that new location will be in the the ground-floor retail space of the coming-soon Orange and Robinson Apartments at 336 N. Orange Ave. , sources softly clucked inThe Altamonte Springs-based chain, known and loved locally for their chicken tenders and sandwiches, continued their forward momentum with the recent opening of a new location in Valdosta, Georgia, with a third in Milledgeville on the way.