HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Bloggytown

Watch this Tampa woman battle a baby gator who snuck into her kitchen

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK/SAZAN POWERS
  • Screenshot via Facebook/Sazan Powers

A Tampa Bay woman had to deal with a baby alligator that somehow found its way into her kitchen last weekend.

A video posted to Facebook by Wesley Chapel resident Sazan Powers shows her trying to push out the small hissing gator, which she says came into her friend Erika Venza’s kitchen from a small nearby pond. “We can’t get this thing out, it’s trying to attack the Swiffer,” says Powers in the clip.



Powers eventually called her neighbor to help with the situation, and coaxed the gator out by opening the sliding door and gently inching it out with the Swiffer.

“Bye, Bro! Thanks for hanging out,” shouts Powers.



Currently, Florida gators are in the “courtship” period before mating season, which technically starts in May and runs through June. This means, watch out for amorous gators, like the one that got stuck under a car at a Tampa apartment complex last week.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance
Aurora at the Celeste Hotel, near UCF, serves plates that break the astral plane
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Louisiana chicken chain Raising Cane's considering opening restaurants near Orlando Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fights with YouTube after platform pulls COVID-19 videos for misinformation Read More

  3. HOPR Bikes to cease operations in Orlando by the end of the month Read More

  4. Here's all the new food for this year's Florida State Fair, ranked by how weird it is Read More

  5. Latin music sensation Bad Bunny follows up Wrestlemania win with announcement of Orlando show in 2022 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation