Watch this Tampa woman battle a baby gator who snuck into her kitchen

A Tampa Bay woman had to deal with a baby alligator that somehow found its way into her kitchen last weekend.A video posted to Facebook by Wesley Chapel resident Sazan Powers shows her trying to push out the small hissing gator, which she says came into her friend Erika Venza’s kitchen from a small nearby pond. “We can’t get this thing out, it’s trying to attack the Swiffer,” says Powers in the clip.Powers eventually called her neighbor to help with the situation, and coaxed the gator out by opening the sliding door and gently inching it out with the Swiffer.“Bye, Bro! Thanks for hanging out,” shouts Powers.Currently, Florida gators are in the “courtship” period before mating season, which technically starts in May and runs through June. This means, watch out for amorous gators, like the one that got stuck under a car at a Tampa apartment complex last week.