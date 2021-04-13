HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Bloggytown

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's education org objects to test score waiver

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo via Shutterstock

An influential education organization founded and chaired by former Gov. Jeb Bush is criticizing parts of a decision by the state Department of Education to waive accountability measures tied to state exams.

The department on Friday issued an emergency order nixing consequences tied to standardized test scores for students and schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It said graduation for high school seniors and promotion for third grade students this spring will not be contingent on passing exams. Similarly, end-of-course exam scores can be waived when determining whether students get promoted to the next grade levels.



The non-profit Foundation for Florida’s Future, founded by Bush, released a statement Friday that said parts of the emergency order “raise concerns.”

Related Florida waives standardized test score consequences for second straight school year
Florida waives standardized test score consequences for second straight school year
By Ryan Dailey, NSF
Blogs

Executive Director Patricia Levesque wrote that waiving exams as a graduation requirement “waters down the hard work” of students and teachers.

“State policy is clear and consistent on provisions that ensure students are ready to move to 4th grade and that guarantee Florida’s high school diploma has meaning and value,” Levesque said in the statement.

The foundation supported one part of the emergency order that allows schools to opt in to receiving school grades, which are based on student test scores.

“The provisions released today that allow school districts to choose to earn a grade if they maintain assessments for a certain level of students is a thoughtful measure —- schools that have improved student performance deserve recognition for that improvement,” Levesque wrote.

The group’s criticisms came as many education officials applauded the waivers. Miami-Dade County Superintendent of Schools Alberto Carvalho said Friday that the order was received with “a sigh of relief and celebration” in his district. Gov. Ron DeSantis also expressed support, saying in a statement that it will “empower students, families and teachers.”

As governor, Bush pushed through a series of accountability measures, including what was known as the “A-plus” plan. That included school grades and an emphasis on the results of testing.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance
Aurora at the Celeste Hotel, near UCF, serves plates that break the astral plane
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Louisiana chicken chain Raising Cane's considering opening restaurants near Orlando Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fights with YouTube after platform pulls COVID-19 videos for misinformation Read More

  3. Here's all the new food for this year's Florida State Fair, ranked by how weird it is Read More

  4. Report: Even Donald Trump wants nothing to do with Matt Gaetz Read More

  5. HOPR Bikes to cease operations in Orlando by the end of the month Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation