HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 12, 2021

Tip Jar

Louisiana chicken chain Raising Cane's considering opening restaurants near Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/RAISING CANE'S
  • Photo via Instagram/Raising Cane's

Central Florida is a crowded market for chicken-first fast-food chains. PDQ has made its way over from Tampa. Chick-Fil-A and Zaxby's both have an enormous presence in the area. And there's no shortage of excellent local spots to get fried poultry.

Those restaurants must have hit on a particular predilection for tenders in the area, because they all do a fine business. And it seems like Baton Rouge-based chain Raising Cane's is looking to get in on the action. 



The Orlando Business Journal reports that Cane's, who already operate around 500 outposts in the United States, are looking to move to the area. The publication notes that at least two locations are under consideration in Kissimmee and Lake Nona. No lease has been signed and Cane's has yet to comment publicly.

For the unfamiliar, Cane's menu is something like a streamlined Zaxby's. They sell chicken tenders, Texas toast, coleslaw and drinks in various sizes. For variety, you can get more chicken tenders. If you're feeling really crazy, a bun can get involved.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance
Aurora at the Celeste Hotel, near UCF, serves plates that break the astral plane
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-Matt Gaetz billboard claims Florida congressman 'wants to date your child' Read More

  2. Orlando's Frontyard Festival looking to extend run through the end of 2021 Read More

  3. Disney Imagineers may be planning pop-up experiences in a dead mall near you Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg appeared to move money for 'sugar daddy' arrangements on Venmo Read More

  5. Florida man sentenced to prison after pretending to be part of the Wu-Tang Clan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation