Louisiana chicken chain Raising Cane's considering opening restaurants near Orlando

Central Florida is a crowded market for chicken-first fast-food chains. PDQ has made its way over from Tampa. Chick-Fil-A and Zaxby's both have an enormous presence in the area. And there's no shortage of excellent local spots to get fried poultry Those restaurants must have hit on a particular predilection for tenders in the area, because they all do a fine business. And it seems like Baton Rouge-based chain Raising Cane's is looking to get in on the action.The Orlando Business Journal reports that Cane's, who already operate around 500 outposts in the United States, are looking to move to the area. The publication notes that at least two locations are under consideration in Kissimmee and Lake Nona. No lease has been signed and Cane's has yet to comment publicly.For the unfamiliar, Cane's menu is something like a streamlined Zaxby's. They sell chicken tenders, Texas toast, coleslaw and drinks in various sizes. For variety, you can get more chicken tenders. If you're feeling really crazy, a bun can get involved.