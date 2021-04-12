HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Monday, April 12, 2021

The Heard

Latin music sensation Bad Bunny follows up Wrestlemania win with announcement of Orlando show in 2022

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 11:57 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BAD BUNNY/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Bad Bunny/Instagram
Bad Bunny, renaissance man of both the pop-music and (yes) wrestling worlds, announced his live return to Orlando and the Amway Center in 2022, with his subtly named El Último Tour del Mundo.

The tour announcement comes after a big weekend for Bad Bunny at, surreally, WWE's Wrestlemania in Tampa, where he competed in the wrestling supershow in a tag match with Damian Priest against the Miz and John Morrison. Unlike many other "celebrity competitors" in wrestling, Bad Bunny's grappling performance has garnered him a fair amount of praise, with ESPN enthusiastic about him busting out the spinning headscissors and even Rolling Stone complimenting his "high-flying" debut.
The 25-city El Último Tour del Mundo tour kicks off in Denver in February of next year, before wrapping in Florida with a show in Orlando on March 29, 2022, and a Miami blowout on April 1, 2022.



Bad Bunny last played in Orlando in 2019, selling out the Amway Center handily and playing in front of a 18,000 strong crowd.
click to enlarge Bad Bunny in Orlando in 2019 - PHOTO BY GABRIEL PALMER FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Gabriel Palmer for Orlando Weekly
  • Bad Bunny in Orlando in 2019
Tickets for Bad Bunny's 2022 show go on sale on Friday, April 16, at noon through the Amway Center.


