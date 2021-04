Latin music sensation Bad Bunny follows up Wrestlemania win with announcement of Orlando show in 2022

click image Photo courtesy Bad Bunny/Instagram

Bad Bunny in Orlando in 2019

Bad Bunny, renaissance man of both the pop-music and (yes) wrestling worlds, announced his live return to Orlando and the Amway Center in 2022, with his subtly named El Último Tour del Mundo.The tour announcement comes after a big weekend for Bad Bunny at, surreally, WWE's Wrestlemania in Tampa, where he competed in the wrestling supershow in a tag match with Damian Priest against the Miz and John Morrison. Unlike many other "celebrity competitors" in wrestling, Bad Bunny's grappling performance has garnered him a fair amount of praise, with ESPN enthusiastic about him busting out the spinning headscissors and evencomplimenting his "high-flying" debut.The 25-city El Último Tour del Mundo tour kicks off in Denver in February of next year, before wrapping in Florida with a show in Orlando on March 29, 2022, and a Miami blowout on April 1, 2022.Bad Bunny last played in Orlando in 2019, selling out the Amway Center handily and playing in front of a 18,000 strong crowd.Tickets for Bad Bunny's 2022 show go on sale on Friday, April 16, at noon through the Amway Center