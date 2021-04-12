HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, April 12, 2021

Drive-thru haunted attraction from Halloween Horror Nights veteran returns to Kissimmee

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge Concept art for 2021 Horror drive-thru adventure - COURTESY OF SCREAM N' STREAM
  • Courtesy of Scream n' Stream
  • Concept art for 2021 Horror drive-thru adventure
Scream n' Stream started as a pandemic necessity, but its not ending that way. The drive-through haunted house announced it's returning for a second year this fall.

From September 18 to October 31, guests will be spooked by a new horrifying adventure created by Patrick Braillard, a Halloween Horror Nights Veteran.



Scream n' Stream first opened in 2020 after major Halloween events across Florida were being scaled back or canceled all together, leaving many residents jobless. Event coordinator, Josh Gunderson, said that they were hoping to bring jobs and horror to Central Florida.

"Last year we were looking to bring jobs and entertainment to the people of Central Florida who were hurting when many major attractions were forced to shut down due to COVID-19," Gunderson said. "We wanted to bring some safe, scary fun to the horror lovers out there, and we were able to do that and received a lot of praise from our guests."

Gunderson said adding Braillard to the creative team would make for an ever bigger and successful event than last year.

"We didn't want to just copy and paste last year; we wanted to go bigger and offer up some unexpected twists and turns, and Patrick has had a big hand in making all of our twisted dreams come true," Gunderson said.

Presale tickets for the horror show are available now at $55 per car.

The event will be hosted at the Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures at 2001 E. Southport Road, Kissimmee. Partial proceeds from the event will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.



