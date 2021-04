Eric Church announces 'Gather Again' arena tour, with a stop at Orlando's Amway Center

click to enlarge Photo via Eric Church/Facebook

Eric Church

We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again….

The Gather Again Tour is coming, visit https://t.co/UW6nq0F87U for details and to join the Church Choir for access to presale tickets. pic.twitter.com/LLGyXp4V28 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 7, 2021

Eric Church just shared a new run of arena tour dates, including a stop at Orlando's Amway Center in 2022.The country megastar will play the arena as part of his aptly namedtour, bringing Orlando's twangier denizens out into the realm of massive concerts on March 4. Church, for his part, has been a vocal booster of vaccinations. He urged his fans to go get the shot and posed for Billboard's cover while receiving his own vaccination.“I view it as a godsent miracle,” he told the magazine. “It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms.”While the Amway is certainly large enough to accommodate Church's fans, there is a back up option. Church will head down the road to Tampa's Amalie Arena the following day Tickets aren't yet available. They go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Members of Church's fan club will receive early access.