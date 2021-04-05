HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, April 5, 2021

Rep your favorite Orlando eateries on '#407 Day' this Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY VISIT ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Visit Orlando
Since you're in all likelihood going to be posting on social media all this week anyways (guilty of this also!), why not wield your pix and hashtags to rep your favorite Orlando restaurants? This Wednesday, aka #407 Day, you shall have that chance.

The day's gimmick is pretty simple: Go to a local restaurant — or two, or three — that you particularly enjoy, post some visual documentation and hashtag it #407Day on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Annnnnd, that's about it. Rinse, repeat.



“Our restaurant community has always represented a vital part of who we are as a region,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings in a press statement. “This year, we are proud to continue to show our support for our restaurants through ‘#407 Day.’ Although it has been challenging, we are resilient and we continue to always have a neighbors helping neighbors philosophy.”

#407 Day is this Wednesday, April 7.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

