Cowboy Chicken chain restaurant eyes four locations in Orlando area

The Dallas-based rotisserie chicken chain Cowboy Chicken may have as many as four locations in Orlando soon.Thereports that a franchisee is hoping to bring the restaurant — which sells wings, enchiladas and sides in addition to whole chickens — to Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, Kissimmee and Oviedo.The locations will be owned by Florida Fine Foods, the company of Jenny and Paul Bellanca. The Bellancas previously owned six Krispy Kreme locations in Central Florida, which they sold last year. They hope to bring their first Cowboy Chicken (and the first in the state of Florida) operating by this August. Each of the restaurants is expected to hire 35 employees.