Friday, April 2, 2021

Man arrested for refusing Disney Springs temperature check bragged about how much money he spent, claimed to be a stockholder

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney

A Louisiana man was arrested after refusing to have his temperature taken at Disney Springs, loudly complaining about the amount he spent to attend the Happiest Place on Earth.

47-year-old Baton Rouge resident Kelly Sills  allegedly walked past a temperature-checking tent in front of the Disney retail and restaurant area on February 13 and refused to return for a check when confronted by staff.  After being asked to leave the premises by Orange County Sheriffs, Sills continued to question officers and was ultimately arrested in front of his family.



In video shared with Orlando Weekly by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Sills can be seen arguing with deputies as he's escorted off the property.

"I spent $15,000 to come here," Sills said, pleading his case as we has being removed. "Do you know how much stock I own in Disney?"

"Believe me. It's saving me a lot of money, if ya'll kick me out," Sills continued.

Sills pleaded not guilty on misdemeanor trespassing charges in March.

Sills is no stranger to trouble in his home state. The owner of Coastal Bridge construction company allegedly owes Louisiana State police nearly $900,000, according to a report from Baton Rouge's WBRZ. Sills allegedly took money from the state department of transportation to pay a police detail charged with controlling traffic around a bridge construction project his company was working on. State police say that money never made it to them.

"A bunch of s*** happened, and I promise you that Coastal Bridge is not trying to keep money from State Police," a woman who worked in the company's office told reporters when asked about the missing money.

Sills said that the money is no longer his obligation. After defaulting on several projects, he claims the contract was taken over by Nationwide Mutual Insurance.

"As of January 13, 2020 Coastal Bridge assigned all rights under the LA 70 Bridge Project (H.012343) contract to Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, which assumed all obligations under the contract, and as well received all rights to past, present and future contract receivables under the contract," he said in a statement.

Of course, bragging about how much money you spent in Disney while crying broke elsewhere isn't the best look.



