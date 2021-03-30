HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Gist

Mount Dora Blueberry Festival returns this April with ever more novel uses for fruit

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 1:04 PM

click image Festival goers at the 2018 Mount Dora Blueberry Festival take pictures in the blueberry sign. - PHOTO VIA MOUNT DORA BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Mount Dora Blueberry Festival/Facebook
  • Festival goers at the 2018 Mount Dora Blueberry Festival take pictures in the blueberry sign.

The Mount Dora Blueberry Festival will be back in action this April.

The festival is on its seventh annual run, returning to the lakeside town after the coronavirus pandemic halted the event last year.



"Unfortunately we had to cancel the event last year," Event Coordinator Janet Gamache said, "but with the increased availability to get the vaccine and a better understanding of safe practices, we are moving ahead with the festival this year."

According to a press release, blueberries will be sold by the pint or by the flat, fresh picked directly from the local farms.

"The blueberries that are packaged and sold at the event all come from farms in our area," Gamache said. "You won't find a single berry from Chile like you might find in the grocery store chains."

The festival will also see the return of many fan-favorites, including the popular pie-eating contest, and local food and craft vendors. According to the release, guests can expect blueberry chicken, sausage with blueberry salsa, blueberry shortcake, blueberry arepas, as well as blueberry beer and wine, as just a few of the unique treats available. Craft vendors that will be set up in the park throughout the weekend, and local greenthumbs can even purchase blueberry plants for their own yards.

The festival runs on April 24 and 25 in Donnelly Park at 530 N. Donnelly St, Mount Dora. The free fest runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the pie-eating contest open to all comers at 2 p.m. each day.
Tags:

