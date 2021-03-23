HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Groundbreaking 'punk poet' Eileen Myles announced as Atlantic Center Master Artist for 2022

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY EILEEN MYELS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Eileen Myels/Facebook
We've all but given up hope on salvaging much enjoyment out of this summer, but summer 2022 sure does seem to be heating up for lit-fans with the announcement that poet Eileen Myles will be a Master Artist-in-Residence during that most sweltering of seasons.

As part of the 185th iteration of the Atlantic Center's unique Master Artist program — where a lucky few students undertake an individualized course of study with an accomplished practicing artist, often on the cutting-edge of their field — Myles will join artist Patrick Martinez and music theorist Philip Ewell at the Central Florida arts center.



Myles, endearingly called a "punk poet" by the Guardian, has been on the bleeding-edge of the New York poetry "scene" since their days at the St. Mark's Poetry Project in the 1970s. They have published over 20 books and even received a Guggenheim fellowship in 2012. A great introduction to Myles, in our heavily biased view, is either 1994's Chelsea Girls, Fresh Young Voice from the Plains from 1981, or the 2015 performance LP Aloha/Irish Trees on Fonograf Editions. 

If all goes as planned, Myles will be at the Atlantic Center in New Smyrna from Sunday, May 15, 2022-Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Applications for Residency 185 are due in to the Atlantic Center by Sunday, Dec. 5.



