Goya to donate 85,000 pounds of food to Orlando food pantries

Goya Foods is celebrating its 85th anniversary by donating 85,000 pounds of food to food pantries and hunger-fighting initiatives in the Orlando community.The popular Hispanic-owned food company plans to donate the food during an opening ceremony for a new warehouse along Shelby Industrial Drive in Apopka on March 26. Goya Foods plans to donate 30,000 pounds of food to Orlando Dream Center and United Against Poverty , each, according to a press release. The remaining 25,000 pounds will be distributed among other local nonprofits.According to a new study by Second Harvest Food bank, there has been "a likely 49% increase" in the number off people going hungry in Central Florida since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 2018. That translates to over 200,000 more people in the six-counties that make up Central Florida.