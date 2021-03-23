Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Goya to donate 85,000 pounds of food to Orlando food pantries
Posted
By Sierra Williams
on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM
click image
-
Photo via Facebook/Orlando Dream Center
-
Orlando Dream Center and United Against Poverty will each receive a donation of 30,000 pounds of food from Goya on Friday.
Goya Foods is celebrating its 85th anniversary by donating 85,000 pounds of food to food pantries and hunger-fighting initiatives in the Orlando community.
The popular Hispanic-owned food company plans to donate the food during an opening ceremony for a new warehouse along Shelby Industrial Drive in Apopka on March 26.
Goya Foods
plans to donate 30,000 pounds of food to Orlando Dream Center
and United Against Poverty
, each, according to a press release. The remaining 25,000 pounds will be distributed among other local nonprofits.
According to a new study
by Second Harvest Food bank, there has been "a likely 49% increase" in the number off people going hungry in Central Florida since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 2018. That translates to over 200,000 more people in the six-counties that make up Central Florida.
–
