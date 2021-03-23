HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The Heard

Delusional production company announces CampINN, a 'safe' EDM festival in Orlando this May

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Promotional artwork for a festival whose "unnamed special guest" is COVID-19. - PHOTO VIA CAMPINN
  • Photo via CampINN
  • Promotional artwork for a festival whose "unnamed special guest" is COVID-19.

Planning an EDM festival for this spring either takes a lot of chutzpah or a lack of empathy. The molly-fried minds behind the upcoming CampINN festival in Orlando seem to think they can create a dance music festival, without all the grinding of teeth and bodies.

The organizers are taking precautions, splitting festivalgoers up into teams with access to pre-determined sections of the dancefloor. Having seen how well festival architecture holds up in the best of circumstances, with bold and substance-assisted folks tearing down fences, leaping barricades and otherwise causing a ruckus, we have little hope for the "dancing is forbidden" zone.



"Your health and safety is our No. 1 priority at CampINN," says the top of the list of precautions, which is split into "required" (face covering, temperature check, negative COVID test or vaccination card) and "encouraged" (hand sanitizer, hand-washing, social distancing). Again, though, we have to question the, let's call it misguided optimism, of anyone thinking they can keep an EDM crowd masked or 6 feet apart.

The type of person who would travel to an EDM festival (and the type of person willing to do so in the midst of a global pandemic) are two levels of self-selection for the worst kind of selfish assholes.

While the festival organizers are hoping for the best, anyone who has walked the street in the last few months knows they should be preparing for the worst. We reached out to their PR directly for comment, and here's what they had to say:

DIRTYBIRD [Records, the CampINN presenter] is aware of the case rates and is proceeding in the safest way possible as a result. One thing that ensures safety at CampINN is its "once you're INN, you're in" policy. Once on site, there are no in-and-outs; you're there for the full weekend and are required to stay onsite in one of the hotel rooms. Capacity has also been reduced at the hotel. Avanti Palms is also a certified "Covid Clean" resort. In order to get into the event, you must pass both a temperature check and take a rapid test at the door (the rapid test can only be bypassed if you have a valid vaccination card). Masks are strictly enforced inside, and encouraged outside while social distancing will be enforced everywhere. So as you can see, the festival itself will be an extremely contained bubble with no outsiders through the weekend (the only guests will be festival attendees who've passed the temperature and rapid test checks). This sort of "bubble" event has worked to success in the past, as seen with Elements Festival in New York which had zero new cases reported.

Here's their safety plan. If you're interested, the lineup includes TOKiMONSTA, house music legend Derrick Carter and 2 Live Crew, among a slew of others. It goes down at the Avanti Palms Resort from May 14-17. Tickets are available here.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Longtime fans of Austin's Coffee worry their treasured hangout is being kicked to the curb by the city of Winter Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's top 10 neighborhoods are probably where you'd expect Read More

  2. Original Dexter's location in Thornton Park to become Hawaiian restaurant from owners of Stardust Lounge, The Abbey Read More

  3. Marcus Jordan plans Michael Jordan-themed retail store for downtown Orlando Read More

  4. Amway, Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos Jr. gave $25,000 to DeSantis PAC Read More

  5. Orange County opens new COVID-19 vaccination site at South Trail Branch Library Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation