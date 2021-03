Delusional production company announces CampINN, a 'safe' EDM festival in Orlando this May

click to enlarge Photo via CampINN

Promotional artwork for a festival whose "unnamed special guest" is COVID-19.

DIRTYBIRD [Records, the CampINN presenter] is aware of the case rates and is proceeding in the safest way possible as a result. One thing that ensures safety at CampINN is its "once you're INN, you're in" policy. Once on site, there are no in-and-outs; you're there for the full weekend and are required to stay onsite in one of the hotel rooms. Capacity has also been reduced at the hotel. Avanti Palms is also a certified "Covid Clean" resort. In order to get into the event, you must pass both a temperature check and take a rapid test at the door (the rapid test can only be bypassed if you have a valid vaccination card). Masks are strictly enforced inside, and encouraged outside while social distancing will be enforced everywhere. So as you can see, the festival itself will be an extremely contained bubble with no outsiders through the weekend (the only guests will be festival attendees who've passed the temperature and rapid test checks). This sort of "bubble" event has worked to success in the past, as seen with Elements Festival in New York which had zero new cases reported.



Planning an EDM festival for this spring either takes a lot of chutzpah or a lack of empathy. The molly-fried minds behind the upcoming CampINN festival in Orlando seem to think they can create a dance music festival, without all the grinding of teeth and bodies.The organizers are taking precautions, splitting festivalgoers up into teams with access to pre-determined sections of the dancefloor. Having seen how well festival architecture holds up in the best of circumstances, with bold and substance-assisted folks tearing down fences, leaping barricades and otherwise causing a ruckus, we have little hope for the "dancing is forbidden" zone."Your health and safety is our No. 1 priority at CampINN," says the top of the list of precautions, which is split into "required" (face covering, temperature check, negative COVID testvaccination card) and "encouraged" (hand sanitizer, hand-washing, social distancing). Again, though, we have to question the, let's call it misguided optimism, of anyone thinking they can keep an EDM crowd masked or 6 feet apart.The type of person who would travel to an EDM festival (and the type of person willing to do so in the midst of a global pandemic) are two levels of self-selection for the worst kind of selfish assholes.While the festival organizers are hoping for the best, anyone who has walked the street in the last few months knows they should be preparing for the worst. We reached out to their PR directly for comment, and here's what they had to say:Here's their safety plan . If you're interested, the lineup includes TOKiMONSTA, house music legend Derrick Carter and 2 Live Crew, among a slew of others. It goes down at the Avanti Palms Resort from May 14-17. Tickets are available here