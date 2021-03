Krispy Kreme offers free donut to anyone who gets vaccinated

click to enlarge Photo via Krispy Kreme

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

Not only do people who get inoculated get to protect themselves from a historic plague, they also get a sweet treat.On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced that starting today it will give away a free glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccine card.“As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated,” says the company on its website.And, in an effort to not show favoritism to Boomers and first responders, the company says the offer is good for the rest of 2021. So, that means that even if Gov. DeSantis keeps you from getting that vaccine until later this summer, at least you can still grab that gratis pastry.Currently all U.S locations are participating, and you learn more about the offer here