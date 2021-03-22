HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, March 22, 2021

Krispy Kreme offers free donut to anyone who gets vaccinated

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KRISPY KREME
  • Photo via Krispy Kreme

Not only do people who get inoculated get to protect themselves from a historic plague, they also get a sweet treat.

On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced that starting today it will give away a free glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccine card.



“As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated,” says the company on its website.


And, in an effort to not show favoritism to Boomers and first responders, the company says the offer is good for the rest of 2021. So, that means that even if Gov. DeSantis keeps you from getting that vaccine until later this summer, at least you can still grab that gratis pastry.

Currently all U.S locations are participating, and you learn more about the offer here.

This post originally appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa.

