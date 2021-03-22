Amway, Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos Jr. gave $25,000 to DeSantis PAC

click to enlarge Screenshot via Florida Channel

Richard DeVos Jr. gave $25,000 to a political action committee supporting the re-election of Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month.According to the PAC's own disclosures, the member of the Amway Center and Orlando Magic-owning DeVos family gave the committee the large donation on March 16. It was the second donation that DeVos had made to the PAC since 2018. Taken together, his donations to the organization total $75,000.The DeVos family is a web of ownership groups that control not only the Amway Center and the Orlando Magic, but several smaller sports teams, a chain of vehicle dealerships and vast real estate holdings. Altogether, the DeVos family has donated $225,000 to this DeSantis-affiliated PAC since 2018.A search of state records shows that the younger Richard DeVos is an equal opportunity spender, spreading his contributions on the state level between Democratic and Republican candidates. His late father, however, appeared to be a diehard GOP member. He donated $500,000 to the Republican Party of Florida in 2004 alone.It's worth noting that DeVos Jr.'s contributions are by no means unusual among the big-money donors who give to the Friends of Ron DeSantis. Publix Supermarkets, for example, gave $150,000 to the PAC between 2018 and the present. St. Augustine-based Island Doctors, who have practices from Pensacola all the way down to Naples, gave $508,000 to this PAC in the last three years.