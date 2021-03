SeaWorld to host Grad Nite after-hours events for Orlando-area students

click image Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook

The calm before the Grad Nite storm …

SeaWorld Orlando has announced a couple of after-hours Grad Nite events set for April and May of this year for Central Florida middle and high school students. What could go wrong?On April 23 (high school) and May 7 (middle school), groups of students from local schools will be let loose on the grounds of SeaWorld for an all-night shindig featuring live entertainment, "DJ party zones," animal encounters and access to a number of the park's coasters and thrill rides.This will be SeaWorld's first foray into hosting school-sanctioned Grad Nite getdowns in years. Disney World pulled the plug on their Grad Nites back in 2011, and Universal Orlando made the decision to postpone their own " Grad Bash " until 2022.Safety measures — and a dress code — will be in place during these Nites. Good luck trying to corral teenagers, though.Busch Gardens Tampa will also be hosting Grad Nite events in April.Possibly unrelated thought: Now might be an opportune time to hustle up and get theme park employees vaccinated