HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 18, 2021

The Gist

SeaWorld to host Grad Nite after-hours events for Orlando-area students

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 1:42 PM

click image The calm before the Grad Nite storm … - PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook
  • The calm before the Grad Nite storm …
SeaWorld Orlando has announced a couple of after-hours Grad Nite events set for April and May of this year for Central Florida middle and high school students. What could go wrong?

On April 23 (high school) and May 7 (middle school), groups of students from local schools will be let loose on the grounds of SeaWorld for an all-night shindig featuring live entertainment, "DJ party zones," animal encounters and access to a number of the park's coasters and thrill rides.



This will be SeaWorld's first foray into hosting school-sanctioned Grad Nite getdowns in years. Disney World pulled the plug on their Grad Nites back in 2011, and Universal Orlando made the decision to postpone their own "Grad Bash" until 2022.

Safety measures — and a dress code — will be in place during these Nites. Good luck trying to corral teenagers, though.

Busch Gardens Tampa will also be hosting Grad Nite events in April.

Possibly unrelated thought: Now might be an opportune time to hustle up and get theme park employees vaccinated!



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Portillo's postpones Orlando opening indefinitely Read More

  2. Orlando's Park Lake/Highland named among the best neighborhoods in the United States Read More

  3. Gordon Ramsay apparently bringing a fish and chips joint — and colourful expletives? — to Orlando's Icon Park Read More

  4. Tampa-bred Mexican chain Taco Bus closes Orlando location Read More

  5. New karaoke tiki bar Aloha Beautiful soft opens in downtown Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation