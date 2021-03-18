Thursday, March 18, 2021
Rollins College receives big-money grant for new performing arts theater
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 11:49 AM
Photo courtesy Rollins College
Annie Russell Theatre - still standing!
Rollins College has received a multimillion dollar grant for construction of a new theater and performing arts theater.
The private, liberal arts college in Winter Park was the beneficiary of $3 million from the Florida Charities Foundation this week, with the money expressly earmarked for a new performing arts complex where the Fred Stone Theatre once stood.
"Currently, we are finalizing the design of our costume shop and working on construction documents in anticipation of a bidding process as soon as those documents are complete," Kania told OBJ
The historic Annie Russell Theatre, also on the Rollins campus, will not be impacted by this construction project.
