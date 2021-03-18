HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Thursday, March 18, 2021

The Gist

Rollins College receives big-money grant for new performing arts theater

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 11:49 AM

click image Annie Russell Theatre - still standing! - PHOTO COURTESY ROLLINS COLLEGE
  • Photo courtesy Rollins College
  • Annie Russell Theatre - still standing!
Rollins College has received a multimillion dollar grant for construction of a new theater and performing arts theater.

The private, liberal arts college in Winter Park was the beneficiary of $3 million from the Florida Charities Foundation this week, with the money expressly earmarked for a new performing arts complex where the Fred Stone Theatre once stood.



Though there is no construction timeline as of yet, preliminary planning is already underway with Orlando Business Journal reporting that Baker Barrios Architects Inc. is already working on designs. "Currently, we are finalizing the design of our costume shop and working on construction documents in anticipation of a bidding process as soon as those documents are complete," Kania told OBJ.

The historic Annie Russell Theatre, also on the Rollins campus, will not be impacted by this construction project.



