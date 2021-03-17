HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Tampa-bred Mexican chain Taco Bus closes Orlando location

Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA TACO BUS WEBSITE
  • image via Taco Bus website
It's been less than three years since the Tampa-based chain restaurant  loaded up for a trip up I-4 and landed at University Terrace. The field trip didn't turn out as well as they hoped. Amid the coronavirus pandemic downturn affecting all restaurants (no doubt multiplied by their proximity to and reliance on the University of Central Florida), the Bus has rolled back down south.

Though they did not announce their closure, the phone number of the location has been disconnected. The restaurant has also been marked as "Permanently Closed" on Yelp. The last post to the University Terrace spot's Facebook was on Feb. 27, and the location has been scrubbed from the chain's website.



If you're fiending for a 2.5-pound burrito and have a particularly open-ended lunch break, the closest Taco Bus is now in Lakeland at 126 S. Kentucky Ave.



