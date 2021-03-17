Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Tampa-bred Mexican chain Taco Bus closes Orlando location
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM
It's been less than three years since the Tampa-based chain restaurant loaded up for a trip up I-4 and landed at University Terrace. The field trip didn't turn out as well as they hoped. Amid the coronavirus pandemic downturn affecting all restaurants
(no doubt multiplied by their proximity to and reliance on the University of Central Florida), the Bus has rolled back down south.
Though they did not announce their closure, the phone number of the location has been disconnected. The restaurant has also been marked as "Permanently Closed" on Yelp. The last post to the University Terrace spot's Facebook
was on Feb. 27, and the location has been scrubbed from the chain's website.
If you're fiending for a 2.5-pound burrito and have a particularly open-ended lunch break, the closest Taco Bus is now in Lakeland at 126 S. Kentucky Ave.
Tags: Taco Bus, Mexican, Tacos, UCF, Image
