Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Knight's Pub owners open upscale Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery in former home of Avenue Gastrobar

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 5:40 PM

click image The bar at Thrive Cocktail Lounge and Eatery, newly opened at 13 S. Orange Ave. - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/THRIVE COCKTAIL LOUNGE & EATERY
  • Photo via Instagram/Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery
  • The bar at Thrive Cocktail Lounge and Eatery, newly opened at 13 S. Orange Ave.

The ownership group behind hotspot hot zone Knight's Pub  has opened another bar downtown.

Thrive Cocktail Bar & Eatery seems to be a much classier affair than the other watering holes owned by Thriving Hospitality & Entertainment LLC, who are perhaps best known for their ownership of the aforementioned pub and Orange Avenue's line-dancing, Fireball-guzzling Saddle Up. Social media posts from the upcoming cocktail bar on S. Orange Avenue show quite a few renovations and some mouth-watering bar snacks that go beyond peanuts.




It's fitting, then, that the owners of collegiate dives throughout Orlando are taking over the former site of Avenue Gastrobar. From 2013 until fairly recently, that space toed the line between beer-chugging partiers and pinky-out sippers. Thrive held a soft open in recent days, sharing shots of early adopters to their Facebook.

The crowds in the photos inside Thrive were at least semi-masked, a change from the scene that coronavirus strike force members said they found inside Knight's Pub and Saddle Up in November.  That was after Knight's Pub had its license temporarily revoked last summer for failure to follow protocols. Owner Michael D'Esposito claimed he was being used as a scapegoat for then-rising coronavirus numbers in the state.

Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery
13 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando.
Hours:
Mon-Tues - 11 a.m.-12 a.m.
Wed - 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.
Thurs- Fri - 11 a.m. -2 a.m.
Sat - 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Sun 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

