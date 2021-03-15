HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 15, 2021

The Heard

Rock doc about volume worshippers the Swans to screen in Orlando, paired with a performance by Alien Witch

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM

click image Michael Gira of Swans - SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY VIEMO
  • Screen capture courtesy Viemo
  • Michael Gira of Swans
Orlando gig promoters the Modern Music Movement are teaming with outré cinema purveyors Uncomfortable Brunch for a one-night only screening of Where Does a Body End?, a doc about monolithic noise-grinders Swans.

Where Does a Body End? examines the fraught and fractious non-career of the trailblazing band of New York bludgeoners, spanning decades, stylistic shifts, discarded lineups and shattered eardrums. The film looks to have both Swans' mainman Michael Gira and former co-conspirator Jarboe on board — both pretty astonishing — as well as a who's who of peers and underground dwellers.



Speaking of underground dwellers, the screening will be paired with a live performance from a local with a similar taste for transgression and volume, Alien Witch.

The film will be screened at Will's Pub on Saturday, May 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Where Does A Body End? - Official Trailer from Marco Porsia on Vimeo.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Longtime fans of Austin's Coffee worry their treasured hangout is being kicked to the curb by the city of Winter Park
Uncommon Catering brings modern style and global culinary influences to Curry Ford West
Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida lowered COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age. Here's where to get the shot in Central Florida. Read More

  2. Walt Disney World shifts away from MagicBands to embrace smartphones, more changes expected Read More

  3. Orange County Mayor Demings comes out swinging against DeSantis for stripping Florida counties' ability to levy COVID-related fines Read More

  4. Study shows Legoland, Disney boost nearby home values Read More

  5. Orlando Taco Week kicks off for the third year, running April 20 through May 4, 2021 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation