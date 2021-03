Rock doc about volume worshippers the Swans to screen in Orlando, paired with a performance by Alien Witch

click image Screen capture courtesy Viemo

Michael Gira of Swans

Orlando gig promoters the Modern Music Movement are teaming with outré cinema purveyors Uncomfortable Brunch for a one-night only screening of, a doc about monolithic noise-grinders Swans.examines the fraught and fractious non-career of the trailblazing band of New York bludgeoners, spanning decades, stylistic shifts, discarded lineups and shattered eardrums. The film looks to have both Swans' mainman Michael Gira and former co-conspirator Jarboe on board — both pretty astonishing — as well as a who's who of peers and underground dwellers.Speaking of underground dwellers, the screening will be paired with a live performance from a local with a similar taste for transgression and volume, Alien Witch.The film will be screened at Will's Pub on Saturday, May 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Where Does A Body End? - Official Trailer from Marco Porsia on Vimeo.