An all-star night of songs from Disney musicals will feature at Orlando's Frontyard Festival this month

Michael James Scott — he's back!

Broadway is coming to the great outdoors of the Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival and, appropriately, it'll be for a night of music dedicated to Disney's stage smashes.For one weekend only — March 20-21 — the Frontyard Festival will host an original musical production,, packed to the brim with stars of Disney musicals singing all the hits.The event will feature Michael James Scott, who played the Genie inand is no stranger to the Frontyard Festival after hissolo show; Ashley Brown, the star of; Kissy Simmons, who portrayed Nala in; and Tarzan himself, Josh Strickland, fromThe featured singers will be backed by a live band as they tear through showstoppers from the musicals they starred in as well as selections fromtheand more. Tickets to The Music of Disney on Broadway are available now.