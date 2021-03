Walt Disney World sold out as spring break approaches

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

Half a million dead couldn't stop Florida from hosting the Super Bowl and it certainly won't stop tourists from coming to take part in that time-honored post-championship tradition. As spring break looms more immediately than coronavirus, it looks like many, many people are going to Walt Disney World.The company announced that all of its parks are completely booked next week, with no openings for either resort guests or regular theme park guests. They added that the Hollywood Studios theme park is fully booked through the entire month of March.The news comes on the heels of Walt Disney World reopening its popular water park Blizzard Beach. The park had closed along with all Walt Disney World parks early on in the pandemic and failed to reopen when the other parks were brought back online with limited capacity. That changed this Sunday, as Disney allowed visitors to return to the long-shuttered park (albeit with masks on at any time they weren't actively riding waterslides). Typhoon Lagoon remains closed.Walt Disney World is currently operating at 35% capacity in its four main parks and requiring guests to wear masks when they aren't eating or drinking. Disneyland, in California, is still closed.