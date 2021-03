Korean grocery giant H Mart will open its first Florida location in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy H Mart/Linkedin

New Jersey-based Korean grocer H Mart is wading into the crowded grocery-store field here in Orlando.As first reported by the, the anticipated Orlando store will be the first H Mart location in both the citythe state, and will be located on West Colonial Drive near the Fairgrounds.H Mart purchased the entire Westland Terrace Plaza at 7501 W. Colonial Drive earlier this month, according to, with plans to convert the space into an H Mart outpost much larger than the typical store's footprint.H Mart is the biggest Asian supermarket chain in the country, with nearly 100 stores. H Mart offers up a myriad of fresh produce, fresh fish and seafood, noodles of every stripe, kimchi and other fermented vegetables, rice cakes, marinated meats, teas as far as the eye can see, and the obligatory "much more."There is no opening date set as of this writing.