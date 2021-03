Most of Florida chooses Chick-Fil-A at the drive-thru, but Orlando has so many better chicken choices

click image Photo courtesy Chicken Fire/Facebook

Not Chick-Fil-A

click to enlarge Graphic courtesy Pentagon Motor Group

Chick-Fil-A recently came in first for Florida in a study by Pentagon Motor Group of top Google searches state-by-state by people looking for drive-thru snacking options.Starbucks handily won most of the continental United States, but Florida stuck out with its multiplicity of searches for Chick-Fil-A on the interwebs. (Also, WYD, Washington state? That feels like some very specific Starbucks shade.)To that we have to say: Florida, congratulations on being an outlier again. And Orlando, you know full well there are infinitely better and more local (and less socially conservative and less daddy-daughter-date-night-y ) dining options for the fowl.Here's an unranked list for those anyone idly Googling for chicken choices of both the sandwiched and non-sandwiched varieties:Or let this gallery of Orlando's best spots for chicken wings guide you to even further heights of chicken goodness in ways that Google never could.