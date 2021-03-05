HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, March 5, 2021

Most of Florida chooses Chick-Fil-A at the drive-thru, but Orlando has so many better chicken choices

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM

click image Not Chick-Fil-A - PHOTO COURTESY CHICKEN FIRE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Chicken Fire/Facebook
  • Not Chick-Fil-A
Chick-Fil-A recently came in first for Florida in a study by Pentagon Motor Group of top Google searches state-by-state by people looking for drive-thru snacking options.

Starbucks handily won most of the continental United States, but Florida stuck out with its multiplicity of searches for Chick-Fil-A on the interwebs. (Also, WYD, Washington state? That feels like some very specific Starbucks shade.)
click to enlarge GRAPHIC COURTESY PENTAGON MOTOR GROUP
  • Graphic courtesy Pentagon Motor Group
To that we have to say: Florida, congratulations on being an outlier again. And Orlando, you know full well there are infinitely better and more local (and less socially conservative and less daddy-daughter-date-night-y) dining options for the fowl.



Here's an unranked list for those anyone idly Googling for chicken choices of both the sandwiched and non-sandwiched varieties:
Or let this gallery of Orlando's best spots for chicken wings guide you to even further heights of chicken goodness in ways that Google never could.


