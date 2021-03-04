New food hall Marketplace at Avalon Park announces 10 restaurant tenants ahead of late April opening

click image
-
Courtesy of Marketplace at Avalon Park
-
Rendering of the interior of Marketplace at Avalon Park
Are you ready for another food hall, Orlando? There's a new one set to open in Avalon Park next month, and vendors will run the gamut from Peruvian to New Orleans cuisine.
The 8,000-square-foot Marketplace at Avalon Park
— currently set for a late-April unveiling — will include a rotating commissary kitchen, live entertainment and event space, general store and, of course, an eclectic food hall.
As reported by the Orlando Business Journal
, there are now 10 confirmed restaurant concepts for the hall:
BBQ50
This formerly catering-only BBQ joint is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at the marketplace. Expect classic smoked chicken wings, apple cider-brined pulled chicken, Texas rubbed beef brisket and more.
Bowigens Beer Co.
Bowigens is adding a secondary taproom in addition to their current Casselberry location. They've brewed a new ale in anticipation for the grand opening — Avalon amber, an amber ale. Year-round beers like their tropical fusion IPA and seven-layer milk stout will be available as well.
Brazas Chicken
Brazas, a Peruvian restaurant, is expanding with this new
second location at the marketplace. Feature dishes include ceviche limeño, breaded steak, Peruvian grilled chicken and dulce de leche cheesecake.
Lemon Shark Poke
This national poke chain will include signature creations that can be eaten as a bowl, roll, or wonton nachos. Customers can also build their own poke bowls with premium toppings, sauces and fish.
NOLA Avalon Park
New Orleans chef Kevin Brune, the developer of Mardi Gras at Universal Studios and Voodoo Kitchen food truck, is debuting NOLA, a restaurant that showcases the flavors of New Orleans. Classic New Orleans dishes expected at the micro restaurant include "voodoo" shrimp, muffulettas and gumbo.
Cheese to Share
This Mount Dora cheese bar is on track to open its second location at the marketplace. Customers can expect silky fondue and epic charcuterie boards.
Pico de Gallo Mexican Grill
The 12-year vision of two sisters to run
a restaurant will finally come to fruition at Pico de Gallo Mexican Grill. The grill's cafeteria-style menu will include mix-and-match pairings for bowls, burritos, and tacos.
Rosso Specialty Coffee
Rosso's will be moving from exclusively selling beans online to entering the brick-and-mortar game with
this specialty coffee shop. Gourmet roasts from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia and Guatemala will be available alongside herbal teas, desserts and breakfast items.
The final two tenants are Sip and Roll and KBBQ.
Avalon Park Group consultant Mara Hunt spoke about the importance of bringing a food hall to Avalon Park: "Bringing the latest food and artisan creations to the heart of downtown Avalon Park allows for the entire community to enjoy the hottest culinary creations and support local artisans and innovators."
Marketplace at Avalon Park should be up and running before the end of April at 3801 E. Avalon Park Blvd.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.