Michelle Beebs plays an Orlando homecoming show this weekend, with some all-star locals and a member of Fishbone in the mix

click image Photo courtesy XZYLEM/Instagram

Beebs

Orlando's own Michelle Beebs (Beebs & Her Money Makers) is playing a pop-up homecoming show in downtown Orlando this weekend, and she's got quite the lineup of musical guests cooking — including members of Fishbone and some notable locals.The one-night only affair will see Beebs taking the stage with a veritable-sized cast of musical talent, including members of her band from Orlando, current California collaborators including the esteemed Norwood Fisher of alt-rock legends Fishbone, and a few local luminaries like Niko Is and Kaleigh Baker.The show takes place on Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Ace Cafe's outdoor Backyard at the Ace space. Tickets are still available online Masks and temperature checks are required.