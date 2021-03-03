Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Michelle Beebs plays an Orlando homecoming show this weekend, with some all-star locals and a member of Fishbone in the mix
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 6:55 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy XZYLEM/Instagram
-
Beebs
Orlando's own Michelle Beebs
(Beebs & Her Money Makers) is playing a pop-up homecoming show in downtown Orlando this weekend, and she's got quite the lineup of musical guests cooking — including members of Fishbone and some notable locals.
The one-night only affair will see Beebs taking the stage with a veritable Last Waltz
-sized cast of musical talent, including members of her band from Orlando, current California collaborators including the esteemed Norwood Fisher of alt-rock legends Fishbone, and a few local luminaries like Niko Is and Kaleigh Baker.
The show takes place on Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Ace Cafe's outdoor Backyard at the Ace space. Tickets are still available online
.
Masks and temperature checks are required.
