HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Bloggytown

CPAC speaker called out for anti-Muslim sentiments, and that's only scratching the surface of this year's spectacle

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM

click image Scott Presler - PHOTO CURTESY THEPERSISTANCE/TWITTER
  • Photo curtesy ThePersistance/Twitter
  • Scott Presler
Another speaker on the lineup for the conservative mega-gathering CPAC is getting some unwelcome spotlight for anti-Muslim statements and activity, and this is only scratching the surface of the extreme ideologies being trotted out at this week's event in Orlando.

On Tuesday, civil rights organization the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on CPAC organizers to remove Scott Presler from their conference lineup.



CAIR points out that Presler had been involved with "ACT for America" from 2017-2018 as an organizer. The Southern Poverty Law Center has characterized that organization as "an anti-Muslim hate group because it pushes wild anti-Muslim conspiracy theories, denigrates American Muslims and deliberately conflates mainstream and radical Islam."

More recently, Presler was in Washington, D.C., for the Stop the Steal rally and even called the Jan. 6 insurrection the “largest civil rights protest in American history.”

Preslar is scheduled to participate in a group session on Saturday afternoon titled, ironically, "Front Porch Politics: How to Talk About Issues Without Starting a Back Alley Brawl."

“CPAC organizers should immediately drop anti-Muslim activist Scott Presler, who has actively worked to promote conspiracy theories about American Muslims and Islam,” said CAIR Director of Government Affairs Department Robert S. McCaw. “Presler’s reported role in supporting the January 6 insurrection is enough to disqualify him from being offered a credible speaking platform.”

CAIR's condemnation of Presler follows on the heels of CPAC itself canceling an appearance by online commentator Young Pharaoh at their "America Uncanceled"-themed conference after Media Matters unearthed multitudes of anti-Semitic comments and tweets.

Presler and Young Pharaoh aren't in the least outliers on the CPAC 2021 roster. Putting aside the speakers who are elected members of congress who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — like Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Jim Jordan — or are QAnon enthusiasts like Rep. Lauren Boebert or anti-maskers like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the lineup is a rogues gallery of conspiracy theorists, COVID-deniers and enthusiastic proponents of Trump's election lies.

A random sampling of the featured guests at this year's event include Wayne Dupree, who claimed that Sandy Hook was a false flag operation and a "hoax"; Trump campaign advisor David Bossie, who for a short time led Trump's failed post-election legal efforts to contest the 2020 election results (and immediately tested positive for COIVD-19); Shelley Luther, who was briefly jailed after loudly ignoring a court order to close her Salon À la Mode during lockdown in Texas (and gave Ted Cruz a haircut, naturally); and former acting attorney general and "masculine toilet" scammer Matthew Whitaker. (Not to mention James O'Keefe!)

The Orlando Sentinel's editorial board on Wednesday summed up CPAC as a "political clown car" careening down I-Drive. Beep beep.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan dons meat sweatsuit and apologizes to Arby's on Twitter Read More

  2. Orlando White Castle site down immediately as customers rush to order takeout Read More

  3. Florida board approves permit for Nestle to continue bottling 1 million gallons of spring water a day for just $115 Read More

  4. F+D Woodfired Italian Kitchen opens third restaurant in Winter Park Read More

  5. A sweet new store at Disney Springs gives us a glimpse at the future of retail Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation