The Heard

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Annual music festival the Sanford Porchfest gets down and neighborly this Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM

The annual and innovatively folksy Sanford Porchfest returns on Saturday, Feb. 27, for its fourth edition. Across a walkable, eight-block residential stretch just off the main strip of Historic Downtown Sanford, the community event and music festival this year features 12 porches of live music showcasing 50 acts, including prime local names like Hannah Harber, Thomas Wynn, Jordan Foley, Oakhill Drifters, Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists and Beemo.
To enhance social distancing and pedestrian safety, each festival block will be closed to cars. It’s a full, free and lively afternoon that’s become a vibrant new Sanford tradition. Music starts at noon.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.




