Thursday, February 25, 2021
Annual music festival the Sanford Porchfest gets down and neighborly this Saturday
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM
click to enlarge
-
Benevolence Photography
-
Sanford Porchfest
The annual and innovatively folksy Sanford Porchfest
returns on Saturday, Feb. 27, for its fourth edition. Across a walkable, eight-block residential stretch just off the main strip of Historic Downtown Sanford, the community event and music festival this year features 12 porches of live music showcasing 50 acts, including prime local names like Hannah Harber, Thomas Wynn, Jordan Foley, Oakhill Drifters, Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists
and Beemo.
To enhance social distancing and pedestrian safety, each festival block will be closed to cars. It’s a full, free and lively afternoon that’s become a vibrant new Sanford tradition. Music starts at noon.
If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.
Tags: sanford porchfest, this little underground, the heard, orlando music news, orlando concerts, orlando shows, orlando music, bao le-huu, Image
